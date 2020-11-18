Spike in C-19 death, infection



A man expresses his embrassment as a magistrate (R) appears before him while conducting a mobile court in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Mobile courts also fined some people for violating the health guidelines . This photo was taken from Motijheel in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Earlier, DGHS reported 40 deaths from the deadly virus on September 21.

With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,254 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 436,684.

Besides, 15,990 samples were tested in 117 labs across the country in 24 hours. A total of 2,572,952 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest infection rate was 13.83 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.97 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the deceased on Tuesday, 30 were men and nine were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

Moreover, 22 of them were in Dhaka, five each in Chattogram and and Rangpur, three in Rajshahi and two each in Sylhet and Barishal.

Meanwhile, 1,749 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 352,895 with an 80.81 per cent recovery rate.

Bangladesh is seeing 2564.11 infections, 2072.12 recoveries, and 36.72 deaths per million.

So far, 3,283 have died in Dhaka division, 1,223 in Chattogram, 382 in Rajshahi, 482 in Khulna, 209 in Barishal, 259 in Sylhet, 286 in Rangpur and 130 in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.

The global Covid-19 caseload stood at 54,992,571 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 1,326,768.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 247,175 deaths, and over 11 million cases so far.

Besides, with 216 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from Covid -19 hit 166,014, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,845,127 cases as of this morning. It has reported 130,070 deaths so far - the third-highest in the world.







The country on Tuesday witnessed the highest death and detection in Covid-19 cases since last September 21 as 39 more people died of the novel coronavirus and another 2,212 tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest 24 hours, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Earlier, DGHS reported 40 deaths from the deadly virus on September 21.With new deaths, the country's death toll from the virus stands at 6,254 and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country stands at 436,684.Besides, 15,990 samples were tested in 117 labs across the country in 24 hours. A total of 2,572,952 samples have been tested in the country so far.The latest infection rate was 13.83 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.97 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.Among the deceased on Tuesday, 30 were men and nine were women. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.Moreover, 22 of them were in Dhaka, five each in Chattogram and and Rangpur, three in Rajshahi and two each in Sylhet and Barishal.Meanwhile, 1,749 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 352,895 with an 80.81 per cent recovery rate.Bangladesh is seeing 2564.11 infections, 2072.12 recoveries, and 36.72 deaths per million.So far, 3,283 have died in Dhaka division, 1,223 in Chattogram, 382 in Rajshahi, 482 in Khulna, 209 in Barishal, 259 in Sylhet, 286 in Rangpur and 130 in Mymensingh.Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.The global Covid-19 caseload stood at 54,992,571 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Besides, the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 1,326,768.The United States remains the worst-hit country with 247,175 deaths, and over 11 million cases so far.Besides, with 216 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from Covid -19 hit 166,014, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 8,845,127 cases as of this morning. It has reported 130,070 deaths so far - the third-highest in the world.