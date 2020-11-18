Govt to get ownership of MV Iqram today

After around three years of negotiation, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs is finally getting ownership of MV Iqram, a piece of Bangladesh's liberation war history, from ship breakers who bought it from Bangladesh Shilpa Bank 12 years back.

Ownership of the ship will be handed over to the ministry on Wednesday. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, also a veteran freedom fighter, will receive the ship from the traders.

After receiving it from the traders, the ministry and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) under the Shipping Ministry will decide where the 64-year-old ship could be preserved.

According to earlier decision, it was supposed to be kept at Karnaphuli Dockyard, around 3-km from the Shahen Shah Dockyard where the ship was dumped for last 12 years for breaking.

Shipping Ministry's Public Relation Officer Jahangir Alam Khan told this correspondent that as per direction of the ministry, it would be taken to the Military Museum from Karnaphuli Dockyard after renovation.

It will be preserved and displayed there as a Liberation War memorabilia, he said.

During the Pakistan regime (in 1965), the ship built in 1956 in Netherlands was procured and registered for the purposes of the-then government. The ship used to guard the Padma estuary.

In a mission led by commando freedom fighters Mominullah Patwary, Shahjahan Kabir, Abdul Hakim and Fazlul Kabir, MV Iqram was sunk on October 30, 1971 at London Ghat in Dakatia River near Chandpur river port while carrying supplies including food and weapons for the Pakistan occupation army.

After independence, the ship went under the ownership of Bangladesh Shilpa Bank.

In all those years it changed many hands and many attempts were made to lift it from the bottom of the river but to no avail. Eventually, the ship including the history of courage and patriotism just sank into oblivion.

In 2007, it was purchased by some sand traders including Moktar Hossain of Narayanganj. In November, 2008, after much effort they were able to lift it from the bottom of the river.

The owners brought it to Shahen Shah Dockyard by Shitalakhya River at Bandar Upazila.

After coming to know about the ship's history, freedom fighters demanded its preservation and the Liberation War Affairs Ministry in August 2009 decided to buy it for preservation.

But nine years went by; the ship remained at the dock, neglected. Finally in 2017, BIWTA started the process of preserving MV Iqram.

According to BIWTA, it will soon be taken to Karnaphuli Dockyard for renovation. Once renovated, MV Iqram will be taken to the Military Museum in the capital. It will be preserved and displayed as a Liberation War memorabilia there.

Built in Netherlands in 1956, the ship was owned by United Trading Corporation and Industrial Bank of Pakistan. It was around 180-foot long and weighed around 688 metric tonnes, said Bashir Ahmed of Bandar Upazila.

Bashir, a freedom fighter, has mediated the hand over process.

He told this correspondent, "Due to negligence of the authorities concerned, an important evidence of our history was lying neglected. It's now being preserved."

He informed that the sand traders offered two crore taka for handing over the ship bought for Tk14 lakh in 2007. After negotiation, they agreed to sell it at Tk98 lakh.

Moktar Hossain said, "We bought the ship for Tk14 lakh from a businessman after he failed to lift it from the river. He bought it at an auction held by the bank. It took us almost a year to lift it. Then we had to spend additional money to bring it to Narayanganj."