Man’s death in road crash sparks protest

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: Local residents blocked Chattogram-Khagrachhari road after a businessman died in a road accident at Boro Dighir Par of Hathazari upazila on Tuesday.

Vehicular movement on the busy road remained suspended for two hours.

Belal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Police Station, said Musa Saudagor, a clothing trader and a resident of Uttar Madrasha area, was killed after being hit by a truck around 7:15am.

Angered by the incident, locals put up barricades on the road disrupting traffic movement for two hours.

They moved away from the road after police intervened.

Road accidents are quite common in Bangladesh. In the first half of this year, at least 2,329 people were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country, according to a report.

In the last five years, road accidents killed 37,170 people in the country and injured 82,758 people, according to a report released by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity. -UNB







