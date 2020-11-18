

Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned



On December 18, 2005, the Movimiento al Socialismo/MaS (Movement toward Socialism) won 54% of the vote, securing a presidential mandate for Juan Evo Morales Ayma. It was instantly historic. Born to subsistence farmers from the Andean nation called the Aymara, Evo Morales became the first indigenous head of state of any country in the Americas since 1492, when Columbus officially set foot on the Bahamas. Until a revolution in 1952, not only were indigenous people not allowed to vote, they were forbidden from walking on the plaza in front of the presidential palace Morales would occupy till late 2019.



Between 2006 and 2019, Bolivian GDP per capita quadrupled and the extreme poverty rate declined from 38% to 18%. The proportion of agrarian titles in women's hands rose from 15.6% to 46.5%. Illiteracy was eradicated by 2009 (as per UNESCO) from its height of 16% when Morales first came to power. Making the most of the 2000s commodities boom, Morales redirected revenues to social spending on education, infrastructure, and gender equality. In 2009, he promoted and ratified a new Constitution redefining Bolivia as a 'plurinational state' for its multiethnic population, granting greater autonomy and respect to indigenous nations such as the Guarani, Aymara, and Quechua. Worship of Inca deities such as Pachamama (Mother Earth) would begin to have equal status as traditional Catholic festivities, and the wiphala- a multicoloured square emblem of the Andean nations- was established as the dual flag of Bolivia, alongside the red-yellow-green tricolour.



This is in stark contrast to fellow socialists such as the brutal Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, the Castros of Cuba, and that ultimate bogeyman of socialist failure, Nicol�s Maduro of Venezuela. Around 6 million Venezuelans have fled the country since 2013 as the Venezuelan economy contracted by 65%, the worst economic collapse outside of war since the mid-20th century.



In October 2019, seeking an unprecedented fourth term as President, Morales appeared to have won the approval of 47.08% of the electorate. Claims of electoral fraud were made after suspension of the preliminary vote count, in which he was not leading by a large enough margin to avoid a runoff. After 21 days of civil unrest, the Bolivian military 'suggested' that he step down. Morales was forced into exile, first in Mexico and then in Argentina. According to the Mexican foreign minister, he barely made it out alive.



On December 4, 2019, the Organization of American States (OAS), headquartered in Washington DC, claimed that 'deliberate' and 'malicious' attempts were made to rig the election in favour of the incumbent. Later, analysis by the Centre for Economic Policy Research debunked all claims of inexplicable changes in voting trends and a rigged election by showing that OAS had done a basic coding error. By ordering the time stamps on the tally sheets alphabetically rather than chronologically, it had failed to account for Morales' votes being concentrated in rural Bolivia, which is normally counted after the more conservative urban constituencies.



After the resignation of senior MaS members, the senatorial line of succession meant that the right-wing evangelical Jeanine ��ez could appoint herself interim President. While her mandate was to ensure order and hold fresh elections in 90 days, she stayed on for almost a full year and unleashed a campaign of state terror. Turning up to the government headquarters with a huge Bible in her hands, ��ez proclaimed that God had returned to Bolivia, a chilling statement from someone who had previously called indigenous practices 'satanic.' In January 2020, she warned voters against allowing the return of 'savages' to power. Her original caretaker cabinet did not include a single indigenous minister. Presidential Decree 4078, issued just two days later, gave soldiers and law enforcement blanket amnesties for violence, which led to massacres of peaceful indigenous protesters in Senkata and Sacaba. MaS leader Patricia Arce was beaten up, dragged through the streets barefoot, covered in red paint, and had her hair forcibly cut by a far-right mob. Demonstrators and innocent bystanders were also shot dead.



In September 2020, Human Rights Watch asserted that the interim government was "abusing the justice system to wage a politically motivated witch-hunt against former president Evo Morales and his allies". Deliberate neglect under Jeanine ��ez has led to Bolivia having a Covid-19 case fatality rate of 6.2%, the sixth highest in the world.



Rumours of a US-led coup backed by lithium interests began to spread, especially after Elon Musk's unfortunate tweets. While such rumours are unfounded, Latin America's Cold War history is rife with coups and dictatorships, often sponsored by the CIA and various corporate interests. The Guatemalan coup of 1954 was carried out at the behest of the US-owned United Fruit Company. The 1973 coup in Chile ushered in the far-right dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, which killed at least 3197 Chileans and tortured about 29000 in gruesome ways including routine custodial rape, sexual assault through rats and dogs, crushing bones with trucks, and electrocution. With the exception of Costa Rica, virtually every single Latin American country had at least one experience with a US-supported dictator during the years of Operation Condor, a unique, transnational network of state repression.



Fears of similar tyranny taking root in Bolivia deepened each time ��ez postponed elections. A desperate Bolivian people blockaded the capital city La Paz till ��ez finally relented, and fresh elections were scheduled for the 18th of October, 2020. While Morales was disqualified from running, fellow MaS member and Morales' former finance minister, Luis 'Lucho' Arce, won with a stunning 55.1% of the vote. He beat Carlos Mesa, who trailed at a meagre 28.8%. The OAS was forced to accept the resounding nature of the mandate! Morales' time in power was the first real act of decolonisation in the Americas since the Spanish conquest of 1520. In averting a regression to the days of terror, Bolivians have shown the world that the battle for social and climate justice, the emancipation of depressed classes, gender equality, and freedom from want cannot be vanquished, no matter what.



For all those around the world who dream of syndicalism and social justice through democratic means, MaS's valiant comeback shines a torch on what is possible. Nearby Chile chimed in precisely a week later when 78% of people backed a charter to replace a repressive constitution instituted in the Pinochet era. Liberal Peronism has returned to Argentina. Jacinda Ardern swept back to power in New Zealand.



While far-right henchmen hang on to power in places like Poland, Hungary, Russia, Brazil, India, Turkey, and the Philippines, progressivism seems to be making a real comeback. Bernie Sanders may have lost and Biden may be hamstrung without a majority in the Senate, but grassroots progressive organisation in the US has reached unprecedented levels. From Extinction Rebellion to Black Lives Matter, we are living through a new era of bottom-up social change. No matter how many forces of repression are arraigned against it, and no matter how organised and determined they are, the arc of the moral universe seems more likely now than in decades to bend towards justice.



A new, better Pink Tide is on offer, if only we are willing to learn from the mistakes of the past and not give in to empty, easy cynicism. �Hasta la victoria siempre! (Until victory, always!)

Sahasranshu Dash is an independent researcher associated with the Odisha Applied Econometric Society, India, and the South Asia Institute of Research and Development, Kathmandu, Nepal







