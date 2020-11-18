

Cold War diplomacy and emergence of Bangladesh



In 1965, China was in the midst of leadership crisis between President of the Chinese Republic Mao Zedong and Vice Chairman of Communist Party Liu Shao Chi that led to the Cultural Revolution designed to preserve communism by purging remnants of capitalists from the administration including their sympathizers. China, therefore, had no appetite for war but made loud noises in favour of Pakistan.



At this stage, both USA and Soviet Union joined in a series of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks and agreed to exercise restraints on some of their central and most important armaments. They also had the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. By 1970, the US attitude towards China had started to soften up and it was seriously considering China as a safeguard against the Soviet Union. Pakistan assisted the US in developing this vital relationship. The US business lobby was also looking to tap the vast Chinese market. The strategic alliance between the US and China and President Nixon's relaxation of trade and travel restrictions to China marked a turning-point in the US-China relationship.



The mounting political movement in East Pakistan brought General Yahiya Khan on the scene. On assuming power, he pledged to hold a free and fair election in Pakistan. Despite the clear mandate of the people, the military and Bhutto hatched a conspiracy against Sheikh Mujib who won the mandate as the winner in the election and instead of transferring power, they launched a military operation. First-time in the history of mankind, a nation numerically much larger than the rest seceded - an instance so unique. A sovereign and independent Bangladesh emerged.



The Soviet Union was first to publicly condemn the Pakistani military crackdown on Bengalis. It came as part of USSR's policy of growing involvement, initially undertaken to contain US's influence in Asia, later on, directed to China which was emerging as her major rival in the Third World. The Soviet Union's close tie with India was a vital factor in shaping the Soviet response towards the East Pakistan crisis in 1971. An amiable working relationship had prevailed between USSR and India since the visit of Defence Minister Bulganin and President Nikita Khrushchev to New Delhi in 1955.



India's defeat in the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and deteriorating Sino-Soviet relations caused Moscow to attach more significance to its ties with India. As the dominant power in the South Asian region, India surely had the potentials to be an effective counterpoise to China. Soviet Union being in the continents of both Europe and Asia cherished a desire for greater role that associated her with Bangladesh war. Bangladesh might have been viewed by the leaders of the Soviet Union as a peripheral responsibility to their Indian interests. Thus, behind all that happened over the Bangladesh War was a power struggle between China and the Soviet Union and strategic conflict between Moscow and Washington.



USA's role had been a more complex and somewhat negative towards the Bangladesh liberation war, despite the US people at large stood solidly behind the cause of Bangladesh. The Sino-Soviet misunderstanding had matured into heated clashes, both ideological and territorial. China had become a nuclear power and embarked on a war with India in 1962. The American Cold War strategy was shaken and it was engaged bitterly against a nationalist communist force in Vietnam.



After the crackdown, the US described the problem in East Bengal as Pakistan's internal matter. While Kissinger's secret visit to Beijing in July 1971 was a morale booster for Pakistan, it had a demoralizing effect on India as it felt diplomatically humbled and strategically isolated. India could see a US-China-Pakistan axis emerging against its vital interests. Following these developments, India entered into an agreement with the Soviet Union in 1971 August. Right then the impetus of the Bangladesh War of Liberation rose to a peak as the naval commandos destroyed dozens of Pakistani ships anchored in different rivers and seaports in East Pakistan. During this time, the US tried to counsel India to discontinue from armed conflict and move towards a political settlement. Finally, US-backed Pakistan blamed India for the escalation of hostilities and tried through the UN to bring about a ceasefire and save Pakistan.



The Arab states, particularly the members from the Arab League, for saving the biggest Muslim nation disregarded the human catastrophe that was going on in East Pakistan. Another Arab state Israel, a declared adversary of the Muslims, desperately expected to divide Pakistan, and to accomplish that supported India.



On 4 December 1971 US Secretary of State Kissinger reportedly told a White House strategy session: "The exercise in the UN is likely to be an exercise in futility, as much as the Soviets can be expected to veto." To this end, the US moved two draft resolutions on its own and an additional one in cooperation with Japan. None of these made any substantial reference to the need for a political settlement in East Pakistan. They simply proposed an immediate Indo-Pakistan ceasefire and withdrawal of troops which were vetoed by the Soviet Union on the ground that the proposed ceasefire should provide an acceptable political settlement of the East Pakistan question. This paved the way and allowed time for the joint Indo-Bangladesh allied forces to march into Dhaka in lightning speed to achieve victory.



As last resort, the Task Force of the US Seventh Fleet dispatched to the Bay of Bengal by Washington was intended to undermine the Indian offensive in Bangladesh and deflect the Indian Air Force and Navy to the American Task Force that was designed to give the much-needed breathing space for Lt Gen Niazi and his Dhaka Garrison which failed due to its eventual delay in arriving. As the Allied forces reached Dhaka, the jubilant Bengali crowd came out of their homes in thunderous cheers to celebrate the independence achieved at the cost of millions of lives.

The writer is former Military Secretary to the President







