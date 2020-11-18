

Violence and politics in Bangladesh



However, the nature of attack was quiet different from those occurred past in the country, especially in the first three months of 2015, when every attack inflicted serious casualties. In those attacks stationary buses were put on fire while Molotov cocktails were thrown on running buses killing the passengers and the transport operators as well.



It seems that the arson attacks were not aimed at taking lives, but to show the strong presence of the ruthless activists who have the capacity to swing back to action when required to cripple the administration and the government.



However, the arson attackers did not leave any clue or evidence that could reveal their identity. Mingling with the bus passengers the miscreants, silently put fire on the rear part of the buses and after the spark of the first flame, they shouted to alert the passengers so that they could get down from the buses without sustaining any burns.



But one thing is clear that the perpetrators in a planned way torched the passenger buses at the selected spots and on scheduled times. Police administration and the government suspected that the fire incidents were perpetrated to destabilize the peaceful public life, which has been largely stable over past five years.



However, obviously the ruling Awami League (AL) alleged that the buses were torched by the activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its biggest ally Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). Meanwhile, the AL and its arch rival BNP who has few representatives in the Parliament blamed each other for torching passenger buses.



A day after the incident AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, who is also the Transport and Bridges Minister speaking at a press conference at AL President Sheikh Hasina's political office in the city's Dhanmondi, said BNP had set fire to several buses in the capital.



"Even during the ongoing humanitarian crisis of the global coronavirus pandemic, they [BNP] have continued their destructive activities. Awami League, along with the people, is ready to give a fitting reply to all their terrorist activities," Quader said.



In response, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a press meet at the Dhaka Reporter's Unity alleged that bus torching incidents in the capital were "acts of government's agents."



"I want to say clearly BNP does not do politics of destruction. From our past experience, agents of the government committed such sabotages," he said.



He also alleged that such acts were carried out to malign BNP. Fakhrul said what happened on November 12 was a heinous act.



"I harshly condemned it. We do politics of peaceful and systematic movement. These types of incidents took place when there is no democratic space in the country."



However, he tried to justify the arson saying, "When the rights to processions and rallies are denied, miscreants take advantage to commit sabotage." But he did not elaborate who are the miscreants, denied permission to hold rallies and street marches.



Police suspects BNP activists for their involvement in the bus torching showdown and have started investigation into the matter and so far arrested over a dozen of suspects.



Police claimed that the buses were torched in the capital by some leaders and activists of BNP, its affiliated bodies and the BNP-led 20-party alliance at the directive of their central leaders. The aim was to foil the Dhaka-18 by-polls being held that day, police said in cases filed over the arson attacks.



Law enforcers filed nine cases with six police stations against 452 named accused, mostly members of the BNP and its front organisations. There are also many unnamed accused.



The charges brought against the accused include attempted murder under the penal code and sabotage under the Special Powers Act, 1974 and Explosives Substances. Police collected CCTV footages at all the possible spots, where buses were torched. They said scrutinising the footages they would be able to identify the culprits. Meanwhile police nabbed dozens of suspects mostly activists of BNP and said besides the investigation police will tight the screws on the activists of anti-government actives, mainly on those belonging to the BNP and the JeI.



Although the ruling party and the police blame BNP and JeI for the latest torching of buses, general people do not believe that these two anti-government parties retain the strength to resume such violence, because over the last five years the firebrand action leaders and the militant activists of these parties have been greatly neutralised, under ruthless police and legal actions. The parties do not retain the strength even to hold a big street rally, or street much let alone undertake subversive activities like torching passenger buses.



Many people say that BNP, JeI and the BNP led 20-party alliance currently have no political existence, as the parties have lost public support after some 300 hundred people were killed, properties, mostly passenger transports including Railway coaches and passenger vessels worth trillions of taka damaged by the militant activists after the alliance leader Begum Khaled Zia called for a nationwide transport blockade on January 6, 2015.



The deadly blockade continued until end-March that year and blockade was removed by the people themselves as the party failed to enforce it further and even failed to formally announce the withdrawal of the blockade. As the situation turned normal gradually, police started taking legal action against the parties for killing people in order to enforce the blockade.



However, people want to know who were actually behind the recent arson attacks on the passenger buses. There are many adversaries in Bangladesh, where its founder Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed by a group of misguided soldiers during a groundless coup on August 15, 1975.



It had been a country where a draconian indemnity act was promulgated and later enacted to protect the killers of Bangabandhu. It is a country where at least two Army Generals formed political parties after usurping power through bloody or bloodless coups. The usurpers launched a sort of quasi democracies until end-1990.



It is a country where several tiny Islamic parties including JeI collaborated with Pakistani occupational forced during Bangladesh Liberation War 1971. It is a country where some top collaborators, who shared the political power for decades, were hanged in between 2013 to 2015. Also it is the country where the killers of Bangabandhu were convicted and most of them were hanged after 35 years of the assassination.



Bangladesh also saw grenade attacks on the AL rally at Bangabandhu Avenue attended by Party Chief and then leader of the opposition Sheikh Hasina on August 21, 2004. A shell-shocked Hasina survived with severe ear injury, but 24 leaders and workers of AL including Women AL President Ivy Rahman were killed and several hundred maimed.



In May 2004, Anwar Choudhury, a British envoy was attempted by Islamists at the Shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal in Sylhet. The envoy survived with serious injuries, but three people were killed and many wounded.



Earlier in April 2001 deadly bombs ripped through a Bangla New Year's Musical Soiree at Ramna Park, Dhaka. In another bombing on a rally of Bangladesh Communist Party at Paltan Ground 10 people were killed and scored injured in January, 2001. At least 10 people were killed and scores wounded in a bomb attack at a musical soiree of Udichi Shipli Ghosti in Jessore on March 1999.



On August 17, 2005 the country was rocked with series of bomb blast in all the districts but one, perpetrated by Jamaat-ul-Muslemeen Bangladesh Islamist group. Five of their leaders were hanged in 2007, by an army-backed interim government.



There was a full blown Islamic extremists attack in the evening on an upscale restaurant Holey Artisan Bakery at Gulshan Dhaka on July 1, 2016. Twenty-two people including 17 foreigners were killed in the attack. Bangladesh Army commandos freed dozens of people after killing all the five militants.



It may be apprehended that some of these groups or individuals, who are dead against the ruling AL, have some direct involvement in the latest incident of bus torching. The arson attacks were resorted to destabilize the country and unsettle the incumbent government which is running its third consecutive and the fourth term without any political resistance.



Accordingly the government has engage police to hunt for the perpetrators, so that it can complete the ongoing record term peacefully. However, in the hunt the government and the police must act prudently so that no innocent party or individuals face the brunt.

The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer







