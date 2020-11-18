Eleven nabbed with drugs in 6 dists

Eleven people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Naogaon, Kurigram and Kushtia, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two persons with 87 yaba tablets and one kilogram of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Md Rubel, 27, son of late Hazi Abdul Gafur Poddar of Batrish Village, and Md Mogal Mia, 65, son of late Mukter Hossain of Mohishakhali Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted two separate drives in Baniakandi Muslimpara and Mohishakhali areas at night, and arrested them with the yaba tablets and hemp.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) in these connections.

RAJSHAHI: Police have arrested a man along with 11,200 Tapentadol tablets in the district on Saturday afternoon.

Arrested Rubel Hossain, 30, is a resident of Char Mazardia Village in Paba Upazila.

On information that the tablets would be smuggled to India, a team of police conducted a drive in Bosri Aibadh area in the afternoon and arrested Rubel along with the pills worth about Tk 21 lakh.

Golam Ruhul Kuddus, spokesman of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter in a press release on Sunday.

Rubel has been sent to jail following a court order, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in separate drives, arrested three persons with drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Noakhali DNC Assistant Director Biplob Kumar Modak, in a press release, confirmed the matter.

According to the press release, a team of DNC conducted a drive in one Nazrul Islam's house in Ayubpur Village of Sadar Upazila at dawn and arrested his wife Parvin Akhter, 25, with 150 yaba tablets and Tk 1,05,290 in cash. Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Nazrul fled away.

DNC members, in another drive, arrested Conrad Blazu, 59, with 55 beer cans, nine bottles of Whisky and nine litres of foreign wine from Uttarlaxmipur area in the upazila.

Later, the law enforcers arrested Abdul Matin, 54, with 20 bottles of Whisky and 20 litres of foreign wine from his home in the same area.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police detained a young man along with 90 yaba tablets in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Detained Kabir Hossain, 22, is a resident of Duyarpal Bhuttapara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law-enforcers led by sub-inspectors Zannatul Ferdous and Sheetal Kumer conducted a drive in Duyarpal Bhuttapara area in the evening and detained him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Porsha PS in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested two persons along with drugs in Fulbari Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The arrested persons are Jewel Haque, 21, a resident of Kuti Chandrakhana Village in the upazila, and Rakibul Hasan, 22, of Subharkuti Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari PS Rajib Kumer Roy said on information, a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Jewel's house at early hours and detained them with five bottles of phensedyl.

Both of the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Saturday afternoon, the OC added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons with 10kg of hemp in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Hafizul Islam, 35, son of Razzak, and Rabiul Islam, 22, son of Shariat Molla, residents of Jamalpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Natnapara Ghat area under Boalia Union at night and arrested the duo with hemp.

Daulatpur PS OC (Investigation) Shahadat Hossain confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested are accused in several cases.