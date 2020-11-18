Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Countryside

70 extractors take oath to make pure date molasses in Jashore

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Nov 17: A total of 70 extractors of Keshabpur Upazila in the district have taken oath to make pure date molasses.
The oath taking function was held recently in the concluding session of a training course on producing pure molasses at the Agricultural Complex Auditorium on Trimohini Union Parishad (UP) premises.
Jashore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Tamizul Islam Khan administered the oath as chief guest.  
An online market 'Kenarhat', formed by five youths of Jashore, organised the programme with collaboration of LGSP-3 of the Local Government Division (LGD).
In the function, the extractors said, "We will not adulterate date juice or molasses. We will give chance to nobody to adulterate the products."
Keshabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nusrat Zahan presided over the programme.
Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Jashore Badal Chandra Biswas, DD of LGD Hossen Shawkat, Keshabpur Upazila Chairman Kazi Rafiqul Islam, District Facilitator of LGD Abdul Halim, Trimohini UP Chairman SM Anisur Rahman, Satbaria UP Chairman Shamsuddin, and Keshabpur Press Club General Secretary Joydeb Chakraborti also addressed the programme.
Kenarhat Entrepreneur Nahidul Islam moderated it.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohadev Chandra Sana imparted the training.
He said, "Trees should be trimmed from east to west. To check the NIPAH virus attack, the trimmed part should be covered with coarse cloth. No chemical shall be applied to colour the molasses. The real colour of the molasses shall be maintained."
Later, extraction tools like chopper, basket and special cloths were distributed among the extractors.
Kenarhat's Co-Entrepreneur Tarikul Islam said pure molasses is being collected from the extractors.
These are being sent through online to the people of the country.
Since 2018, a total of 1,500 kg of dry molasses has been sent to 3,500 people. At the same time, 200 extractors have been given training.
A portion of the income is being spent for the study of the extractors' children.
Already, lifetime education costs of three meritorious children have been taken.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eleven nabbed with drugs in 6 dists
70 extractors take oath to make pure date molasses in Jashore
Dry fish producers in Sirajganj suffer for lack of cold storage
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
To mark the Nabanna, the festival of new harvest, a day-long traditional fish fair
Obituary
Two found dead in two districts
36,000 farmers to get agri inputs in Gaibandha


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft