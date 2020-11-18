70 extractors take oath to make pure date molasses in Jashore

JASHORE, Nov 17: A total of 70 extractors of Keshabpur Upazila in the district have taken oath to make pure date molasses.

The oath taking function was held recently in the concluding session of a training course on producing pure molasses at the Agricultural Complex Auditorium on Trimohini Union Parishad (UP) premises.

Jashore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Tamizul Islam Khan administered the oath as chief guest.

An online market 'Kenarhat', formed by five youths of Jashore, organised the programme with collaboration of LGSP-3 of the Local Government Division (LGD).

In the function, the extractors said, "We will not adulterate date juice or molasses. We will give chance to nobody to adulterate the products."

Keshabpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nusrat Zahan presided over the programme.

Among others, Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Jashore Badal Chandra Biswas, DD of LGD Hossen Shawkat, Keshabpur Upazila Chairman Kazi Rafiqul Islam, District Facilitator of LGD Abdul Halim, Trimohini UP Chairman SM Anisur Rahman, Satbaria UP Chairman Shamsuddin, and Keshabpur Press Club General Secretary Joydeb Chakraborti also addressed the programme.

Kenarhat Entrepreneur Nahidul Islam moderated it.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mohadev Chandra Sana imparted the training.

He said, "Trees should be trimmed from east to west. To check the NIPAH virus attack, the trimmed part should be covered with coarse cloth. No chemical shall be applied to colour the molasses. The real colour of the molasses shall be maintained."

Later, extraction tools like chopper, basket and special cloths were distributed among the extractors.

Kenarhat's Co-Entrepreneur Tarikul Islam said pure molasses is being collected from the extractors.

These are being sent through online to the people of the country.

Since 2018, a total of 1,500 kg of dry molasses has been sent to 3,500 people. At the same time, 200 extractors have been given training.

A portion of the income is being spent for the study of the extractors' children.

Already, lifetime education costs of three meritorious children have been taken.







