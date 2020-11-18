5 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Five persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Chattogram, Chapainawabganj and Khulna, in three days.

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: An old businessman was killed in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Nusa Sawdagar, 77, was a resident of Uttar Madarsha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the man was returning home after saying Fazr Prayer in a local mosque. Suddenly, a minibus ran over him in Boro Dighirpar area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Angered by the accident, locals blocked the Hathazari-Oxygen Road, disrupting traffic for about two hours.

Later, they removed the barricade following police intervention.

Hathazari Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Razib Sharma confirmed the matter.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three people including two young siblings were killed in a road crash in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sohel, 24, son of Shafiqul Islam of Jambaria Village in Bholahat Upazila, and Jamil, 15, and Kamil, 14, sons of Amzad Hossen of Choudala Bazaar in Gomastapur Upazila.

Police said a tractor hit a motorcycle in Madrasa Bazaar area on Gomastapur-Kansat Road in the afternoon, leaving three bikers dead on the spot.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said they seized the tractor.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

Deceased Molina Das, 55, was a resident of Kalikapur Village under Sharafpur Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was crossing the road in Kalikapur area in the evening. Suddenly, a speeding motorcycle hit her, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where she died early Monday, said the deceased's son Ujjal Das.







