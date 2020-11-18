

To mark the Nabanna, the festival of new harvest, a day-long traditional fish fair is held at Panchshira Bazaar in Kalai Upazila of Joypurhat on the first day of the Bengali month of Agrahayan. Different varieties of fish are brought to the fair that is held every year in the last hundred years. Besides, people of different strata, the grooms of the area and their relatives attend this fair. The photo taken on Monday shows sellers are waiting for buyers at the fair venue. photo: observer