Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:19 PM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Hajji Zillur Rahim Mia
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 17: Hajji Zillur Rahim Mia, an eminent social worker of Charsita area in Ramgati Upazila of the district, died on Sunday night. He was 68.
He was buried at his family graveyard after his namaz-e-janaza on Monday noon.
He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Hajji Abdul Hamid
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 17: Hajji Abdul Hamid Talukder, valiant freedom fighter of Shologai Village in Gouripur Upazila of the district, died at Upazila Health Complex on Sunday morning. He was 78.
He was buried at his family graveyard with state honour after his namaz-e-janaza at noon.
He left behind six sons, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

