Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:19 PM
Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Two persons were found dead in two districts- Tangail and Rajshahi, in two days.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered a man's body from a shop attached to his house in Babnapara Village under Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Swapan Karmaker, 50, was the son of late Dinesh Karmaker of the village.
Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident and said, the deceased's family members became suspicious after finding him nowhere in the morning. At that time, they peeped into the shop and found his body lying on the ground with rope around the neck.
Being informed, police recovered the body and took it to the PS.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered a newborn's body from Chandrima PS area in the city on Sunday afternoon.
Locals saw the body in a drain beside a road in the said area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sub-Inspector of the PS Masud Rana.


