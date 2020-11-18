36,000 farmers to get agri inputs in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 17: A total of 36,000 flood-hit small and marginal farmers of the district will get seeds of Robi crops and chemical fertilisers this month under the government's agriculture rehabilitation programme.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) is implementing the programme through involving upazila administrations.

Of the total, 4,700 farmers will get the incentives in Sadar, 6,000 in Sadullapur, 4,300 in Palashbari, 6,500 in Gobindaganj, 4,000 in Sundarganj, 4,000 in Saghata, and 6,500 in Fulchhari upazilas.

On Saturday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the distribution activity at a function jointly organised by Sadar Upazila Administration and Sadar Upazila Agriculture Office on the local horticulture office premises in the town as chief guest.

Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir spoke in the function as special guest while Deputy Director of DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman was in the chair.

Earlier, Upazila Agriculture Officer Al Imran made a welcome speech and briefed on the distribution.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will always remain beside the farmers with agri inputs to help them recover their losses caused by flood and to keep the food production continued amid Covid-19 pandemic.

He also thanked all for participating in the function and urged the farmers to sow the seed of various Robi crops in their lands timely as per the suggestions of the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers of the DAE and take care the crop land properly to get desired output against the crops.

Each of the farmers will get the seeds of one Robi crop and Muriate of Potash and Di-Ammonium fertilisers to cultivate it in one bigha land during this Robi season.

DD of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman told this correspondent, apart from it, 16,900 small and marginal farmers of the district would also get seeds and fertilisers under agri incentive programme of the government.







