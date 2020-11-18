

Ad-hoc committee gets board approval to run Demsha School

Former Rupali Bank director and former president of Chattogram Press Club Journalist Abu Sufian has been made chairman of the committee, according to a press release issued by the school.

Other members of the committee are member secretary of the committee Head Teacher Dayal Hari Majumdar, teacher representative Jashim Uddin and guardian representative Ratan Das.

The ad-hoc committee will constitute a regular managing committee in the next six months.

It may be mentioned that Abu Sufian is currently chairman of Ichamati Mohammadia Madrasa Managing Committee.





The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Chattogram, recently gave approval to a four-member ad-hoc committee formed to run the daily administration of traditional Demsha High School in Satkania Upazila.Former Rupali Bank director and former president of Chattogram Press Club Journalist Abu Sufian has been made chairman of the committee, according to a press release issued by the school.Other members of the committee are member secretary of the committee Head Teacher Dayal Hari Majumdar, teacher representative Jashim Uddin and guardian representative Ratan Das.The ad-hoc committee will constitute a regular managing committee in the next six months.It may be mentioned that Abu Sufian is currently chairman of Ichamati Mohammadia Madrasa Managing Committee.