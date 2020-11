SIRAJGANJ, Nov 17: An unidentified man was killed by a train in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Monday.

Jamtoil Railway Station Master Abu Hannan said the man, aged about 50, was crossing the Sirajganj-Ishwardi rail track in Kobad Sheikh crossing area in the morning. At that time, a Lalmonirhat-bound train hit him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital.