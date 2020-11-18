Human chain formed to raise awareness of C-19



Pabna District Administration formed a human chain in front of Annada Govinda Public Library in the town on Tuesday to raise public awareness of the second wave of corona pandemic in the winter. photo: observer

Zila Parishad Chairman Rezaul Rahim Lal, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mahmud, Superintendent of Police Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, other officials and employees of the administration, and various NGOs took part in the human chain held in front of Annada Govinda Public Library in the town in the morning.

The speakers at the human chain urged everyone to use masks to protect themselves from corona.

Later, the district administration distributed masks and soaps among the participants of the programme.







