Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Countryside

Corona situation worsens in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 17: Panic grips Barishal City dwellers because of worsening corona situation. The city now tops the list in terms of infection and death cases.
A downward trend of the corona situation is also seen in all the districts located in the southern region.
In the last 15 days, coronavirus contamination has been double in the southern region compared to the corresponding time of the last month.
At that time, 555 infection cases were recorded while four people died in the southern six districts, according to official sources.
Of them, 287 were infected in the city with two deaths. In the last month's first 15 days, 268 were infected and three died.
During the last one month, corona contamination has increased in the southern region, sources at the Health Department said.
From October 16 to November 15, 924 got infected while seven died, according to official data. But from September 16 to October, the infection numbers were 544 while the death toll was eight in the entire southern region.
In the last 24 hours since November 16, the infection toll was 42 against the last corresponding time's 19. Of the Monday's 42, 32 were infected in Barishal District including 31 in the city.
In addition, four each got infected in Patuakhali and Bhola districts while three in Barguna. In the last 24 hours, no case of infection was reported in Pirojpur and Jhalakati districts.
So far, 9,428 have been infected in the southern region including 4,157 in Barishal only, and over 3,000 were infected in the city.
Of the total 181 in the southern region, 75 died in Barishal including 40 in the city. Besides, of the total 1,566 infected in Patuakhali, 38 died.
In Pirojpur District, 1,121 became infected and 24 died; in Borguna, 974 got infected and 20 died; in Bhola, 854 got infected and eight died; and in Jhalakati, 754 got infected and 16 died.
At the same time (24 hours), 278 samples were tested in PCR lab of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Of them, 46 ones of Barishal tested positive. In Bhola, four out of total 31 were tested positive. After many days, the sample testing toll has crossed the level 200 in Barishal.
On the other hand, on Monday till morning, the numbers of admitted at SBMCH were 20 in the corona ward; 41 were in the isolation ward while nine in ICU.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eleven nabbed with drugs in 6 dists
70 extractors take oath to make pure date molasses in Jashore
Dry fish producers in Sirajganj suffer for lack of cold storage
5 killed in road mishaps in three districts
To mark the Nabanna, the festival of new harvest, a day-long traditional fish fair
Obituary
Two found dead in two districts
36,000 farmers to get agri inputs in Gaibandha


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft