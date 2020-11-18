Corona situation worsens in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 17: Panic grips Barishal City dwellers because of worsening corona situation. The city now tops the list in terms of infection and death cases.

A downward trend of the corona situation is also seen in all the districts located in the southern region.

In the last 15 days, coronavirus contamination has been double in the southern region compared to the corresponding time of the last month.

At that time, 555 infection cases were recorded while four people died in the southern six districts, according to official sources.

Of them, 287 were infected in the city with two deaths. In the last month's first 15 days, 268 were infected and three died.

During the last one month, corona contamination has increased in the southern region, sources at the Health Department said.

From October 16 to November 15, 924 got infected while seven died, according to official data. But from September 16 to October, the infection numbers were 544 while the death toll was eight in the entire southern region.

In the last 24 hours since November 16, the infection toll was 42 against the last corresponding time's 19. Of the Monday's 42, 32 were infected in Barishal District including 31 in the city.

In addition, four each got infected in Patuakhali and Bhola districts while three in Barguna. In the last 24 hours, no case of infection was reported in Pirojpur and Jhalakati districts.

So far, 9,428 have been infected in the southern region including 4,157 in Barishal only, and over 3,000 were infected in the city.

Of the total 181 in the southern region, 75 died in Barishal including 40 in the city. Besides, of the total 1,566 infected in Patuakhali, 38 died.

In Pirojpur District, 1,121 became infected and 24 died; in Borguna, 974 got infected and 20 died; in Bhola, 854 got infected and eight died; and in Jhalakati, 754 got infected and 16 died.

At the same time (24 hours), 278 samples were tested in PCR lab of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Of them, 46 ones of Barishal tested positive. In Bhola, four out of total 31 were tested positive. After many days, the sample testing toll has crossed the level 200 in Barishal.

On the other hand, on Monday till morning, the numbers of admitted at SBMCH were 20 in the corona ward; 41 were in the isolation ward while nine in ICU.







