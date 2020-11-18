‘100,000 sexual abuse’ in BSA

WASHINGTON, Nov 17: Almost 100,000 victims of sexual abuse that took place in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) had come forward by Monday evening, the deadline to receive compensation from the organization, a lawyer for the victims told AFP.

"As of today, 95,000 claims have been filed," attorney Paul Moses told AFP.

The figure, revealing the scale of alleged abuse committed over decades by scout leaders, dwarfs the roughly 11,000 complaints believed to have been filed in recent years against the Catholic Church.

"It's by far the largest sexual abuse scandal in the US," Moses said, adding that scouting has long offered a "perfect petri dish" for pedophiles: "boys have taken an oath of loyalty, they are away from their parents, in the wilderness." -AFP