Israel’s settler plan criticized

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 17: The United Nations and European Union have criticised an Israeli plan to build 1,250 homes for Jewish settlers on the edge of occupied East Jerusalem. Israel has invited bids for the construction in the Givat Hamatos area.

A UN envoy warned it would damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian state. Under President Trump the US has taken a permissive approach to settlement activity, but President-elect Joe Biden is expected to change that.

European diplomats who visited the area on Monday to protest against the plan were heckled by Israeli nationalists. A video posted by Israeli public broadcaster Kann showed a crowd shouting "shame on you" at the diplomats, and accusing them of anti-Semitism and supporting terrorism. -BBC







