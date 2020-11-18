Video
Mike Pompeo in Turkey

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

ISTANBUL, Nov 17: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a fraught visit to Istanbul on Tuesday that included no official meetings and an agenda focused on religious freedoms that Ankara dismissed as "irrelevant".
Ties between Washington and its strategic NATO ally have remained tense despite a personal friendship between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A group of 20 to 30 Turks shouted "Yankee go home!" as the evangelical Christian Pompeo headed in for a meeting with the Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople -- the spiritual leader of the Greek Orthodox world -- to express his "strong position" on religious freedoms.
Pompeo had publicly criticised Erdogan's controversial conversion of Istanbul's emblematic Hagia Sophia monument into a mosque in July.    -AFP


