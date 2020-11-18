Trump ‘to bring more US troops home’ by Jan 15

WASHINGTON, Nov 17: Donald Trump is expected to issue a formal order drawing down US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country by Jan. 15, a US defense official said, as the president works to deliver on his longtime pledge to exit from "endless wars."

US Central Command has received an informal warning order, according to the official. The expected order, reported earlier Monday by CNN, would reduce troops from about 4,500 in Afghanistan and from about 3,000 in Iraq before Trump leaves office.

Those in Afghanistan will be cut from about 5,000 down to 2,500 by mid-January, officials said. In Iraq they will be reduced from 3,000 to 2,500. President Trump has previously said he wants "all" troops home by Christmas. The withdrawal should be finished by 15 January, US media reported, just days before Biden's inauguration as president.

A hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a "platform for international terrorists" again, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.

"The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high," Stoltenberg said. "Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq," he said.

But after his defeat in US elections this month by Joe Biden, Trump -- who remains in power until January 20 next year -- fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, who said last weekend of American troops in conflicts abroad: "It's time to come home."

Trump reportedly wants to cut US troop numbers in Afghanistan to around 2,500, from more than 5,000 currently, before his term ends. He also reportedly wants to pull out 500 soldiers from Iraq. He said there were currently fewer than 12,000 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan, "and more than half of these are non-US forces". Funding for their mission to train and assist Afghan security forces was allocated "through 2024," he added. -AFP







