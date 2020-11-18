Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Foreign News

Trump ‘to bring more US troops home’ by Jan 15

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WASHINGTON, Nov 17: Donald Trump is expected to issue a formal order drawing down US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country by Jan. 15, a US defense official said, as the president works to deliver on his longtime pledge to exit from "endless wars."
US Central Command has received an informal warning order, according to the official. The expected order, reported earlier Monday by CNN, would reduce troops from about 4,500 in Afghanistan and from about 3,000 in Iraq before Trump leaves office.
Those in Afghanistan will be cut from about 5,000 down to 2,500 by mid-January, officials said. In Iraq they will be reduced from 3,000 to 2,500. President Trump has previously said he wants "all" troops home by Christmas.  The withdrawal should be finished by 15 January, US media reported, just days before Biden's inauguration as president.
A hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a "platform for international terrorists" again,  NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.
"The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high," Stoltenberg said. "Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq," he said.
But after his defeat in US elections this month by Joe Biden, Trump -- who remains in power until January 20 next year -- fired his defense secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, who said last weekend of American troops in conflicts abroad: "It's time to come home."
Trump reportedly wants to cut US troop numbers in Afghanistan to around 2,500, from more than 5,000 currently, before his term ends. He also reportedly wants to pull out 500 soldiers from Iraq. He said there were currently fewer than 12,000 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan, "and more than half of these are non-US forces". Funding for their mission to train and assist Afghan security forces was allocated "through 2024," he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘100,000 sexual abuse’ in BSA
Israel’s settler plan criticized
Mike Pompeo in Turkey
Trump ‘to bring more US troops home’ by Jan 15
Thai police fire water cannon, tear gas at democracy rally
Pakistan ‘to boycott French products’ over cartoons
Astronauts board ISS from SpaceX’s ‘Resilience’
Biden could name cabinet picks amid Trump efforts to block transition


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft