Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Foreign News

Climate change bigger threat than Covid: Red Cross

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

GENEVA, Nov 17: The world should react with the same urgency to climate change as to the coronavirus crisis, the Red Cross said Tuesday, warning that global warming poses a greater threat than Covid-19.
Even as the pandemic rages, climate change is not taking a break from wreaking havoc, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies (IFRC) said in a new report.
In the report, on global catastrophes since the 1960s, the Geneva-based organisation pointed out that the world had been hit by more than 100 disasters -- many of them climate related -- since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic in March.
More than 50 million people had been affected, it said.
"Of course, the Covid is there, it's in front of us, it is affecting our families, our friends, our relatives," IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain told a virtual press conference.
"It's a very, very serious crisis the world is facing currently," he said of the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 1.3 million lives.
But he warned that the IFRC expects "climate change will have a more significant medium and long term impact on the human life and on Earth."
And while it looked increasingly likely that one or several vaccines would soon become available against Covid-19, Chapagain stressed that "unfortunately there is no vaccine for climate change".
When it comes to global warming, he warned, "it will require a much more sustained action and investment to really protect the human life on this Earth."
The frequency and intensity of extreme weather and climate-related events had already increased considerably in recent decades, said the IFRC.
In 2019 alone, the world was hit by 308 natural disasters -- 77 percent of them climate or weather-related -- killing some 24,400       people.
The number of climate and weather-related disasters has been steadily climbing since the 1960s, and has surged by nearly 35 percent since the 1990s, IFRC said.
This is a deadly development.
Weather and climate-related disasters have killed more than 410,000 people over the past decade, most of them in poorer countries, with heatwaves and storms proving the most deadly, the report said.
Faced with this threat, which "literally threatens our long-term survival", IFRC called on the international community to act with the urgency required.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘100,000 sexual abuse’ in BSA
Israel’s settler plan criticized
Mike Pompeo in Turkey
Trump ‘to bring more US troops home’ by Jan 15
Thai police fire water cannon, tear gas at democracy rally
Pakistan ‘to boycott French products’ over cartoons
Astronauts board ISS from SpaceX’s ‘Resilience’
Biden could name cabinet picks amid Trump efforts to block transition


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft