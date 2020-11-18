'Bangabandhu Corner' inaugurated at CGDF head office

Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Controller General Defence Finance (CGDF) has set up a 'Bangabandhu Corner' to pay tributes to the great leader.

Controller General of Defence Finance (additional responsibilities) Dr. Shyamal Kanti Chowdhury inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at the CGDF head office in Dhaka's Segunbagicha on Tuesday, said a press release.

The corner is enriched with books written on life and works of Bangabadhu, Bangabandhu's instructions for the oppressed people of the country, nation and the world.