Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school

Students, guardians and teachers of Dr Mushfiqur Rahman Shuvo Girl High School in Mymensingh form a human chain demanded the city corporation's approval of reconstruction the school on Tuesday.

School's Assistant Head Master Shahdat Hossain said the school was built on the land where former Mymensingh Municipality used to drop its garbage. Taking their permission, they established the school by former Religious Affairs Minister Principal Matior Rahman's late son's name.

On November 9 this year, the city corporation has demolished the school building without informing them after the court's order. As a result, the fate of the 260 female students becomes uncertain, he said, adding that they have no problem if the city corporation authority takes over the school for running.

On November 9, Mymensignh City Corporation (MCC) demolished the girls high school established on 2.56 acre abandoned land of the MCC without giving the chance to relocate it after a court order.




