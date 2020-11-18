JU teachers, students protest ASP Shipon murder

The teachers, employees and students of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department at Jahangirnagar University (JU) staged demonstration on the campus protesting the alleged murder of former JU student and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon.

Over 150 teachers, employees and students of the department organized a human chain at Dhaka-Aricha highway adjacent to the main gate of the university on Tuesday.

Anisul Karim Shipon was a 31st BCS officer and former student (33 Batch) of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department of Jahangirnagar University.

Addressing the human chain, Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department said, "Shipon was brutally murdered by the staffers of the hospital.

What will they do with ordinary people if they kill a police officer like this? This murder have shown a rusty situation of the country's mental health sector.

I request to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to improve the quality of this service sector. This killing should be judged fairly so that no one else to die like Shipon."

Besides, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department of Savar Gono University expressed solidarity with the human chain.

Earlier, 10th November, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon had been beaten to death allegedly by some staffers of Mind Aid hospital at Adabar in Dhaka after he went to take treatment there.







