SLC to send 22 players, 10 support staff to SA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has agreed to accommodate a 32-member contingent from Sri Lanka for the forthcoming tour, it is learnt.

Generally, a visiting team takes 15 to 16 players on tour. However, considering the restrictions caused by Covid-19, it would be nearly impossible to send replacements in the event of injuries.

SLC will not be required to pay for the extra players on tour.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play two Test matches (26-30 December in Centurion and 3-7 January in Johannesburg) as part of the ICC's World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka's 32-member squad will consist of 22 players and 10 support staff including a team doctor.

As per the new ICC guidelines, it has been mandatory to send a doctor with the team.

Interestingly, the Test matches in South Africa will be shown live in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

CSA has entered into a long-term deal with Willow TV, the only 24-hour live cricket channel in the USA.





