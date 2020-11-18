Video
Sports

President Cup Hockey rolls today

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

With the opening match between Bangladesh Army and BHF red team today (Wednesday) at 2:30pm, the first edition of President Cup Hockey is rolling at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
A total of five teams are playing in the meet. They are Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) red team and green teams.
Sponsor of the meet Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust's CEO Air Commodore Sayed Fakhruddin Masud said, "The colour of Hockey is returning. Once we used to challenge stronger opponents like Indian and Pakistan. Now we are regaining our strength again. Our boys are working hard to do well."
"This meet is the first edition of this tournament and it is part of our celebration programmes of the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust is proud to be a part of this event," said this Air Force official.  
BHF member cum tournament secretary Badrul Islam Dipu briefed media about the meet's ins and outs. He said, "The President Cup will be played in league system. The two top teams will get to play the final."
He added, "The man of the match, highest scorer and best player of the tournament will be awarded. The evening matches will be played under floodlight."
He said that the meet was initiated in Mujib Year and they had planned to continue it in the coming years.





