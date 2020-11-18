Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Khunla names Mahmudullah as captain not Shakib

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Star-riddled Gemcon Khulna had been in a sweet problem with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, who of these two geniuses is going to captain the team in the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup? Khulna authorities decided to tie the wrist band on Mahmudullah's arm.
"Mahmudullah Riyad, the T20 captain of Bangladesh national team will be leading the Gemcon Khulna team," Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of Gemcon Sports told media on Tuesday. "He has previously led the Khulna Titans for three seasons in BPL and brought many successes. We look forward to clinch the title of this tournament playing positive cricket," he added.
He also expressed his delight for being a part of the brand-new T20 tournament in the country. He said, "We are delighted to be participating in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup with Gemcon Khulna. We are really excited to have both Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in our team this year,"
Mahmudullah is also thrilled after getting the charge and thanked the team authorities for keeping faith on him. He said, "My association with Gemcon has been for a long time since I had been playing with Khulna Titans in BPL for three years. So it is always good to be back with them as I feel it is my home team," Mahmudullah stated.
The skipper is happy with the team. "I think we have a very balanced squad. In bowling unit, we have a beautiful attack with Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and young Hasan Mahmud while Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain are also there to add variety to the attack," he said further.
Regarding the batting depth of his side Mahmudullah said, "We have experienced campaigners like Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Shakib, Jahurul Islam and I".
Gemcon Khulna will take on Fortune Barishal at night of the opening day of the tournament to start their mission.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Jahurul Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uruguay test Brazil's perfect start to World Cup qualifying
Luis Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive Covid test
Teen age marriage : Mujeeb didn't overtake Alan Butcher
Australia cricketers to make barefoot anti-racism gesture
SLC to send 22 players, 10 support staff to SA
President Cup Hockey rolls today
Khunla names Mahmudullah as captain not Shakib
Bangladesh win two-match series with a goalless draw on Tuesday


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft