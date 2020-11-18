Khunla names Mahmudullah as captain not Shakib

Star-riddled Gemcon Khulna had been in a sweet problem with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, who of these two geniuses is going to captain the team in the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup? Khulna authorities decided to tie the wrist band on Mahmudullah's arm.

"Mahmudullah Riyad, the T20 captain of Bangladesh national team will be leading the Gemcon Khulna team," Kazi Inam Ahmed, Managing Director of Gemcon Sports told media on Tuesday. "He has previously led the Khulna Titans for three seasons in BPL and brought many successes. We look forward to clinch the title of this tournament playing positive cricket," he added.

He also expressed his delight for being a part of the brand-new T20 tournament in the country. He said, "We are delighted to be participating in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup with Gemcon Khulna. We are really excited to have both Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in our team this year,"

Mahmudullah is also thrilled after getting the charge and thanked the team authorities for keeping faith on him. He said, "My association with Gemcon has been for a long time since I had been playing with Khulna Titans in BPL for three years. So it is always good to be back with them as I feel it is my home team," Mahmudullah stated.

The skipper is happy with the team. "I think we have a very balanced squad. In bowling unit, we have a beautiful attack with Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain and young Hasan Mahmud while Shakib Al Hasan and Rishad Hossain are also there to add variety to the attack," he said further.

Regarding the batting depth of his side Mahmudullah said, "We have experienced campaigners like Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Shakib, Jahurul Islam and I".

Gemcon Khulna will take on Fortune Barishal at night of the opening day of the tournament to start their mission.



Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Jahurul Islam.







