Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:16 PM
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Sports

Bangabandhu FIFA Int\'l Friendly

Bangladesh win two-match series with a goalless draw on Tuesday

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu FIFA Int'l Friendly
Bangladesh National Football Team celebrating after winning the two-match FIFA International Friendly series against Nepal National Team at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh National Football Team celebrating after winning the two-match FIFA International Friendly series against Nepal National Team at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BFF

The booters in red and green jerseys confirmed the series of two FIFA International Friendly matches against Nepal with a goalless draw on Tuesday.
Earlier Bangladesh won the first match by 2-0 margin on Friday at the same venue. Now with a draw on Tuesday the country finished the friendly series in good way.
However, the boys failed to keep on the spirit of the previous match on Tuesday. They put a few attacks in the first half but became more defensive in the second half.
The good thing was that the booters were trying to score and the bad thing was that these attacks were not well tuned, enough calculated and well planned.
The presence of a large number of spectators was inspiring for the home side. The spectators were blinking their mobile flashes to show support for the home boys. Apparently the huge supporter was not enough for the boys who were more interested in a defensive stance. May be the boys were in a comfort zone after winning the first match.
The host squandered quite a few good chances to open the net in the first half.
In the 23rd minute of the match, Bangladesh striker Nabib Newaz Jiban carried the ball to the upper right flank and curved the ball towards compatriot striker Suman Reza who sent the ball over the crosspiece.
The boys missed another opportunity in the 31st minute. Striker Saad Uddin from the midfield provided Jiban with a cross and the striker passed the ball to striker Sumon Reza who took a low-powered shot and Nepal custodian Kiran Kumar gripped quickly.
After the barren first half, the host were near to take a lead in the 56th minute when they were given a corner after the ball passed the line touching a Nepal defender. But the corner shot of Jamal Bhuiyan was easily grabbed by the opponent custodian. Jamal failed another corner shot in the 90th minute of the match.

Fan takes selfie with Jamal
entering ground!
The Tuesday match witness an interesting event in the 71st minute. A fan of Jamal Bhuiyan toppled the fence of the gallery and entered the ground before running to his favourite Jamal in the upper right flank to take a selfie. The security personnel along with others were shocked at the spur of the moment. But they didn't take much to recover from the shock and quickly grab the fan by legs and arms to take him outside. The young fan was able to take two selfies by the time and Jamal too posed for him willingly.
The fan said his name is Hasib and
aged 15.

BFF neglects health security
measures again!
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) who had received vast criticism from the concerned sectors for allowing about 15 thousand spectators to enter the stadium in the first match amid a pandemic neglected the health security measures once again.
Alike the past day, about 12 thousand spectators entered the galleries and didn't maintain distance.
Though the respective authority allowed BFF eight thousand spectators only, almost the entire stadium was full on both the days. The federation was expected to be strict about mask and social distance in this matches but they clearly failed to do so.






« PreviousNext »

Bangladesh win two-match series with a goalless draw on Tuesday


