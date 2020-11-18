

Mahmudullah beats C-19 in 9 days

He therefore, failed to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was seemed to be uncertain for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He however, defeated the deadly virus one week before the commencement of the event.

Mahmudullah himself let drop about the upturn. "I have been tested corona negative yesterday," Mahmudullah wrote on his verified facebook page. "Now will try to back on the field as soon as possible," he assured.

The promising all-rounder made no late to resume action. He is possibly will start practicing today ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, who got another good news followed by Covid-19 test report, that is he is named the captain of Gemcon Khulna.









