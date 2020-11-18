Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Sports

Mahmudullah beats C-19 in 9 days

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Mahmudullah beats C-19 in 9 days

Mahmudullah beats C-19 in 9 days

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad recovers from Covid-19 as tested negative on Tuesday, nine days later than the Tigers' T20 skipper reported positive on November 8. Cross-check to avoid false-positive on the following day remained unchanged.
He therefore, failed to take part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was seemed to be uncertain for the forthcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. He however, defeated the deadly virus one week before the commencement of the event.
Mahmudullah himself let drop about the upturn. "I have been tested corona negative yesterday," Mahmudullah wrote on his verified facebook page. "Now will try to back on the field as soon as possible," he assured.
The promising all-rounder made no late to resume action. He is possibly will start practicing today ahead of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, who got another good news followed by Covid-19 test report, that is he is named the captain of Gemcon Khulna.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uruguay test Brazil's perfect start to World Cup qualifying
Luis Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive Covid test
Teen age marriage : Mujeeb didn't overtake Alan Butcher
Australia cricketers to make barefoot anti-racism gesture
SLC to send 22 players, 10 support staff to SA
President Cup Hockey rolls today
Khunla names Mahmudullah as captain not Shakib
Bangladesh win two-match series with a goalless draw on Tuesday


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft