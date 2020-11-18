

Tonu murder case shifted to PBI

After transferring the responsibility from police and the Detective Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was given the charge of the investigation for third time. And lastly, the PBI has been entrusted with the responsibility.

CID's Additional Superintendent of Police Enamul Haque on Tuesday confirmed media about the transfer of the case.

Although the case has been shifted for the third time, no headway has been made to unearth the mystery behind the murder.

Tonu's family and locals became frustrated and cast doubts of getting justice for the murdered college student.

However, Tonu's father Yaar Hossain said they did not know about the transfer of the case to the PBI from the CID.

