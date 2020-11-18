Video
Tonu murder case shifted to PBI

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent 

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been assigned to investigate the murder of Cumilla Victoria College student Sohagi Jahan Tonu.
After transferring the responsibility from police and the Detective Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was given the charge of the investigation for third time. And lastly, the PBI has been entrusted with the responsibility.
CID's Additional Superintendent of Police Enamul Haque on Tuesday confirmed media about the transfer of the case.
Although the case has been shifted for the third time, no headway has been made to unearth the mystery behind the murder.   
Tonu's family and locals became frustrated and cast doubts of getting justice for the murdered college student.
However, Tonu's father Yaar Hossain said they did not know about the transfer of the case to the PBI from the CID.
Sohagi Jahan Tonu, 19, a second year history student of Cumilla Victoria College and a member of Victoria College Theatre, went missing on March 20, hours after she had gone out of her house at Cumilla Cantonment for private tuition.



