Rape case disposal gets momentum

One month into the promulgation of an ordinance allowing death penalty as the capital punishment speedy trial of rape case has increased significantly across the country.

A total of 21 people were awarded sentences for rapes. Of them, 15 were given life-term imprisonment in 13 different cases while six were sentenced to death in two cases.

Amid widespread protests, an ordinance was promulgated by the President allowing the death penalty as the highest punishment for rape instead of life term imprisonment.

Law experts and human rights activists said these verdicts were delivered after the promulgation of the ordinance setting rare examples for all offenders.

A rape case was disposed within seven working days after framing of charges. It is a good example for our judiciary, they added.

In the recent months, the country had seen a dramatic rise in the number of rape cases. A total of 86 women and children were raped in September, according to Ain O Salish Kendra, (ASK), a rights organization.

Among them, 18 women and child were the victims of organized rape. Two people were killed after the rape.

On the other hand, 364 women and children were raped in October. Among them, 69 women were gang-raped. Three women were killed after the rape. Two days later, the amendment to the law, a Tangail court on October 15 sentenced five people to death in a gang rape case.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Khaleda Yasmin handed down the verdict to Sagor Chandra Sheel, Gopi Chandra Sheel, Sanjit Chandra Moni Rishi, Sujon Moni Rishi and Rajon Chandra.

The court also fined the convicts Tk1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, the victim was confined to a house on January 17 in 2012 and the perpetrators gang-raped the girl during the night.

On October 19, the fastest trial in the country, a Bagerhat court sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a child rape case within seven working days after framing of charges.

The convict, in this case, is Abdul Mannan Sarder, 50, a resident of Makordong village in Mongla Upazila. The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and he will have to serve one year more imprisonment if he fails to pay the money.

Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Court Judge and Sessions Judge Md. Noor-e-Alam delivered the verdict.

The court framed charges on October 13 after police submitted a charge sheet on October 11.

According to the case statement, Abdul Mannan Sardar called a seven-year-old girl to his house on October 3 alluring her with a promise to give biscuits and then raped her.

Later, the girl's uncle filed a case against Abdul Mannan with Mongla Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

When contacted, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the Daily Observer that, the trial court across the country had already delivered a considerable number of verdicts. It is a massage for the offenders involved in such crimes.



