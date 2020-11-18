SC upholds death penalty of one more

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the death penalty to Md Khorshed in case filed over the murder of a pregnant woman on the Jahangirnagar University campus in 2000.

Earlier on October 7, the apex court had upheld the death penalty awarded to two other convicts including victim Nasima Akter's husband Syed Abdullah Al Masud alias Tipu and his friend Shahidul Islam in the same case.

A three-member virtual Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain delivered the verdict after dismissing appeals filed by the convicts challenging the High Court verdict that had upheld their death penalty.

Lawyer Md Halal Uddin Mollah argued for the Appellant while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Deb Nath represented the State. The three convicts are now in the condemned cells in jail.

On September 27 in 2000, Tipu took his then-seven-month pregnant wife Nasima to the Jahangirnagar University campus along with two of his friends. They took her behind Maulana Bhashani Hall and stabbed her to death. They detached Nasima's head from her body and dumped in a drain.

A Dhaka court on April 3 in 2007 sentenced the three convicts to death in the case.

On November 20 in 2012, the HC upheld the lower court verdict after holding hearings on jail appeals and death references filed by the convicts.







