Man held for threatening Shakib with death

Sylhet, Nov 17: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday arrested a man who threatened to kill cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan appearing on a Facebook live on November 15.

RAB-9 ASP Kamruzzaman said, "A team of the elite force detained Mohsin Talukdar, 25, from Maigaon under Dakshin Sunamganj Upazila of Sunamganj around 11:15am.

Police and RAB jointly raided the house of Mohsin at Shahpur Talukderpara under Sadar Upazila of the district in the early hours. But they did not find him there.

Meanwhile, SI Mahbub Morshed filed a case with Jalalabad Police Station under the Digital Security Act on Monday night. And the arrest was made following the case.

On November 15, Mohsin Talukder appeared on a Facebook live video and threatened to kill Shakib showing a machete. He also used abusive words. The video, later, went viral on social media.

The next day, Mohsin again appeared on a live video at 6:04am and apologized for the incident. He also advised Shakib Al Hasan to offer an apology to the nation for inaugurating Kali Puja ceremony in India's Kolkata.

Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh from USA on November 6 after ending the year-long ban till October 29.









