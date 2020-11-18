Video
Home Back Page

Fire At Kumargaon Grid Substation

Power outage hits Sylhet

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

A large part of the Sylhet city remained without electricity from Tuesday morning as a fire broke out  at grid substation in Kumargaon area of Sylhet city and burned one distribution transformer and Sylhet Grid transformer.
"Fire broke out at the Kumargaon 120 MW Power Station around 11:00am. The cause of the incident is still unknown," Director of Bangladesh Power Development Board Saiful Chowdhury said.
He said, "It will take time to restore power there as huge wires connecting the 11 CV or 33 KV lines there were burnt, the grid lines were also damaged. Two major transformers were also burnt so we could not resume electricity connection immediately."
"We are trying, and hopefully we will be able to restore power there before Wednesday morning," he added.
According to our local correspondent, there was no electricity in the city since the morning, and the adjoining areas frequently faced load-shedding.
Mokammel Hossain, chief engineer of Sylhet Palli Bidyut Distribution Department said several units of fire fighters from Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence have been working to control the blaze.
Four firefighting units rushed in and contained the fire.
The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.  PDB and PGCB have formed internal investigation teams to know the cause and the extent of damage in the accident, he said.


