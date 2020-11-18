Engr Mostafa Kamal denied bail

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Md Mostafa Kamal, a suspended engineer of Public Works Department in three separate cases filed for corruption at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project's (RNPP) housing project in Pabna.

However, the HC issued three rules, asking the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and government to explain in three weeks why Mostafa Kamal should not be granted bail in the cases.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rules after hearing on three separate petitions filed by Mostafa Kamal seeking bail in the graft cases.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and lawyer Human Kabir Bulbul argued for the petitioner.

The ACC filed the cases with Pabna district office on December 12 last year against Mostafa Kamal and several others on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of RNPP.

The anti-graft body arrested 13 people including Md Mostafa Kamal on the same day.









