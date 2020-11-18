Video
Rohingya repatriation talks after formation of Myanmar govt: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh will approach for reopening the Rohingya repatriation talks after the full formation of a new government in Myanmar.
"Rohingya remains a big problem. We remain engaged on all fronts," the Foreign Minister said, adding that Bangladesh stands ready to send back Rohingyas.
He made the remark on the sidelines of a discussion on 'Sylhet Development Authority Law' at Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Tuesday.  "We are also working to activate a tripartite mechanism - Bangladesh, China, Myanmar-- so that Myanmar takes back its Rohingyas from Bangladesh," said the Foreign Minister.
He said the repatriation talks remain halted due to Covid-19 pandemic and elections in Myanmar.  
Dr Momen said Bangladesh's friends like Japan, China, the United Kingdom and the European Union are mounting pressure on Myanmar afresh to resolve the crisis.
"Myanmar gives us commitment again and again, but they don't take back their nationals. Myanmar side gave commitment over repatriation of Rohingyas in various ways but not a single Rohingya returned to Rakhine over the last three years," he said.  
There is a trust deficit among Rohingyas that needs to be addressed by the Myanmar side, Bangladesh said.
Apart from the commitment to take back their nationals, Myanmar also informed that they have published a booklet on the work the Myanmar side has done and Rohingyas will be given those booklets to know the situation in Rakhine.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has conveyed to his Bangladesh counterpart that Myanmar recently assured them (China) of taking back Rohingyas who are temporarily taking shelter in Bangladesh.






