Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Business

Etihad to ground all remaining superjumbo A380s

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

DUBAI, Nov 16: UAE national carrier Etihad Airways said on Sunday its fleet of Airbus superjumbo A380s will remain grounded as part of a strategy to become "a mid-sized carrier" by operating only twin-engine wide body aircraft until a rebound in demand happens.
An Etihad spokesperson said as the airline continues "to focus on recovery and rebuilding its global network," it will continue to rely on the efficiencies and advantages of its twin engine, wide-body aircraft.
"As Etihad continues to focus on recovery and rebuilding our global network, we will continue to rely on the efficiencies and advantages of our twin engine, wide-body aircraft. During this period, Etihad's 10 A380s will remain grounded, unless the demand grows and there is sufficient appetite to reassess their viability," the spokesperson said. Etihad has a fleet of 10 Airbus 380-800 aircraft that have been out of service since the outbreak of Covid-19.
Earlier, in an internal memo, the carrier has reportedly told the cabin that they would be notified by e-mail about whether they were being furloughed. In October, the airline indicated that it would be revamping its operating model into a mid-sized airline that is "leaner, flatter and scalable to support organic growth as air travel resumes" in the wake of the pandemic.
Last month, Etihad removed its Airbus A380 fleet from its flight schedule indefinitely. Previously, it has only been removing A380s from the schedule a month or two in advance. However, the A380s have now disappeared from Etihad's flight schedules for the next 11 months. Etihad operated its A380s on crucial routes. However, the airline's schedule, which shows flights up to September 2021, indicates that all destinations usually served by the A380 will be operated by 787-9s.
Recently, Tony Douglas group chief executive officer of Etihad, said as a responsible business, the airline can no longer continue to incrementally adapt to a marketplace that it believes has changed for the foreseeable future. "That is why we are taking definitive and decisive action to adjust our business and position ourselves proudly as a mid-sized carrier."
"The first stage of this is an operational model change that will see us restructure our senior leadership team and our organization to allow us to continue delivering on our mandate, ensuring long-term sustainability, and contributing to the growth and prominence of Abu Dhabi."
"By embedding the new structure, the airline will strengthen its focus on its core offering of safety, security, service; continue developing its industry-leading health and hygiene programme Etihad Wellness; and prioritise innovation and sustainability, which are essential to the future of the airline," Douglas had said.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Investors eye Fed support as coronavirus surges
UK airline EasyJet dives into historic loss on virus
Etihad to ground all remaining superjumbo A380s
Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel
European shares slip after vaccine-driven rally
Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders
Partex Star Group Vice-Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser
Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft