Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:15 PM
Business

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, according to the Safe Travel Barometer.
The airline, which has set industry-leading safety standards since the resumption of its operations back in May, has topped the ranks with a 'Safe Travel Score' of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.
The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines, according to a press release issued from the airlines' Dubai headquarters.
Safe Travel Barometer is the world's most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-Covid world.
Enhanced biosafety measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, amongst many other measures.
Emirates has also led the way in traveller convenience which was another sub-category considered by the Safe Travel Barometer.
The airline was first in the industry to offer its customers free Covid-19 cover to help them travel with more confidence, the release added. Emirates' booking policies also offer customers great flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers have options to change their travel dates, or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.



