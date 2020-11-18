Video
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020
European shares slip after vaccine-driven rally

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Nov 17: European stocks eased from eight-month highs on Tuesday as tighter coronavirus restrictions across the continent halted a market rally that was powered by encouraging COVID-19 vaccine updates.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1per cent by 0808 GMT. It closed at it highest level since Feb. 27 on Monday after positive data from drugmaker Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
Near-term economic outlook remains hazy, with Sweden moving to restrict the size of public gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike and a British medical adviser suggesting strengthening the three-tier system of restrictions when the full lockdown in England ends.
European banks retreated after a more than 3per cent surge. BBVA fell 3.4per cent after it and smaller rival Sabadell said they were in talks to create Spain's second-biggest domestic lender by assets.
Oil and gas and travel stocks also slipped.    
    -Reuters


