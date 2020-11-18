Partex Star Group Vice-Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser

Partex Star Group Vice-Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser flanked by Partex Star Group Director and other high officials, inaugurating augmented reality-based 'Partex Doors' mobile app by cutting cake in the city recently. Users of this android app will be able to find country-wide exclusive showrooms and dealer outlet addresses of Partex Doors. They can also connect directly with the sales team members through this app. Moreover, consumers can now know the price of any selected door as per the size directly from the company. 'Partex Door' app is now available to download from google play store only.