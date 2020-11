Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment







Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, digitally inaugurating Rupali Bank's 579th Sholla Bazar branch in Nawabganj Upazila under Dhaka district on Tuesday as chief guest. Rupali Bank Chairman Monzur Hossain MP presided over this virtaul meeting while Managing Director Md.Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Deputy Managing director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, khondoker Ataur Rahman and Mohammad Jahangir and other higher officials of Rupali Bank were also connected virtually. photo: Bank