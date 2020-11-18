Huawei emphasizes industrial 5G applications



Huawei Business Group Executive Director and President Ryan Ding speaks at 11th Global Mobile Broadband Forum in Shanghai, China, recently.

5G is developing much faster than previous generations and currently there are more than 100 commercial 5G networks worldwide, and leading carriers are already benefitting from 5G data plans.

This was observed by Huawei Business Group Executive Director and President Ryan Ding on the first day of the 1th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), that concluded recently in Shanghai, China.

The ICT product and solution leader, Huawei, has gathered global carriers, industry chain partners, vertical leaders, and research organizations together at this open online forum to discuss the possibilities of 5G and share its insight on the industry trends and how innovation in new technology can accelerate an intelligent world.

On the first day of the forum, Ryan Ding, Executive Director and President of the Carrier Business Group, Huawei, gave his keynote speech titled 'Maximizing Wireless Network Value for a Golden Decade of 5G'.

However, to further develop 5G and encourage more people to embrace 5G, carriers need to build the best 5G networks possible. The telecom sector needs to provide fundamental network capabilities, highly reliable network services, and flexible networking solutions necessary for industrial 5G applications to meet these diverse needs.

The telecom sector will also need to make improvements from end to end, ranging from network planning, construction, maintenance, and optimization to operations.

This will help reduce the costs of deploying industry applications. Ding emphasized that developing industrial 5G applications is an industry-wide effort, rather than just carriers' responsibility. Accelerating this development is only possible when telecommunications integrates with other industries.

At the Forum, Huawei has shared insights into global industry trends and hot topics with carriers, regulators, partners, and media analysts from around the world. They explored how innovation in ICT technologies such as 5G and AI can be mutually beneficial to industries and society at large.







