Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, 1:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Business

Ed Tech Startup Dokkho completes 1st batch of training

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Ed Tech Startup Dokkho completes 1st batch of training

Ed Tech Startup Dokkho completes 1st batch of training

Dokkho started its journey in 2019 to cater to the needs of the informal workers, with special attention to migrant wage earners.
Non-Resident Bangladeshis all over the world not only require various skill-sets to perform their jobs, but also need to speak basic English fluently.
In addition they need training on negotiation skills, casual conversational skills, Government form filling skills (immigration, passport) etc .
Over 500 non-resident Bangladeshis from 25 countries like Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, France, India, Bahrain, Singapore, Italy, UK, France, Sweden, etc. participated in the three-month online course offered by Dokkho that ended earlier this month.
The closing ceremony of the course was held on Sunday, in which the 350 participants who completed the three-month course received certificates.
Renowned tech professional Sonia Bashir Kabir the Founder and Chairman of Dokkho, partnered with Iqbal Bahar Zahid, who is the Managing Director of Dokkho and very well-regarded mentor of the migrant worker community.
Siam Hasan, a participant from Qatar, "We are all delighted to have completed the course. I also think people who are yet to get trained are waiting for such a valuable opportunity."
Sabina Yasmin from Jordan stated, "I am thankful to Sonia Ma'am & Iqbal Sir for arranging this opportunity for us."
"Now that Dokkho has trained me to speak English well, I can negotiate properly for a better lifestyle", said Al Mamun from Mauritius.
Dokkho app will be available in both IOS and Android and will offer a freemium model. All learning content will be Dokkho proprietary.
Dokkho aims to democratize technology to reach the masses; its goal is to upskill and reskill the migrant & Informal workers, male and female.
A few highlights of the app besides skills training include: Job registry to help migrant workers find jobs, platform for migrant workers to expand their services skill-based groups to inspire workers to start their own business.
My dream and long-term goal is for Dokkho to attract a new breed of micro-preneurs hoping to help the informal workers understand business dynamics, community and distribution networks as well as soft skills like marketing and communication said Sonia Bashir Kabir, the Founder and Chairperson of Dokkho.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Investors eye Fed support as coronavirus surges
UK airline EasyJet dives into historic loss on virus
Etihad to ground all remaining superjumbo A380s
Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel
European shares slip after vaccine-driven rally
Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders
Partex Star Group Vice-Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser
Salman F Rahman, Private Sector Industry and Investment


Latest News
Minor girl dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona
India pins hopes on locally-tested COVID-19 vaccines
25 DU teachers, other employees contract COVID-19
Stolen minor girl found dead in Bagerhat pond
China to push trade agenda at APEC summit as US retreats
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession
Bangladesh provides PPE to Nigeria marking Mujib Borsho
Nadal vows to keep fighting after Thiem loss at ATP Finals
Most Read News
Fire at Sylhet's Kumargaon Power Station; Electricity supply suspended
Man held for threatening Shakib Al Hasan
Noted actor Farooque tests positive for COVID-19
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Hasina’s aunt Sheikh Razia passes away
Formal work of Matarbari Deep Sea Port begins
Govt hospital registar remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Buses torched: Vandalism during covid-19 will haunt the citizens
Country see sudden spike in COVID deaths
Rape verdict in 3 work days, Madrasa super gets life term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft