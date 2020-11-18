

Ed Tech Startup Dokkho completes 1st batch of training

Non-Resident Bangladeshis all over the world not only require various skill-sets to perform their jobs, but also need to speak basic English fluently.

In addition they need training on negotiation skills, casual conversational skills, Government form filling skills (immigration, passport) etc .

Over 500 non-resident Bangladeshis from 25 countries like Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, France, India, Bahrain, Singapore, Italy, UK, France, Sweden, etc. participated in the three-month online course offered by Dokkho that ended earlier this month.

The closing ceremony of the course was held on Sunday, in which the 350 participants who completed the three-month course received certificates.

Renowned tech professional Sonia Bashir Kabir the Founder and Chairman of Dokkho, partnered with Iqbal Bahar Zahid, who is the Managing Director of Dokkho and very well-regarded mentor of the migrant worker community.

Siam Hasan, a participant from Qatar, "We are all delighted to have completed the course. I also think people who are yet to get trained are waiting for such a valuable opportunity."

Sabina Yasmin from Jordan stated, "I am thankful to Sonia Ma'am & Iqbal Sir for arranging this opportunity for us."

"Now that Dokkho has trained me to speak English well, I can negotiate properly for a better lifestyle", said Al Mamun from Mauritius.

Dokkho app will be available in both IOS and Android and will offer a freemium model. All learning content will be Dokkho proprietary.

Dokkho aims to democratize technology to reach the masses; its goal is to upskill and reskill the migrant & Informal workers, male and female.

A few highlights of the app besides skills training include: Job registry to help migrant workers find jobs, platform for migrant workers to expand their services skill-based groups to inspire workers to start their own business.

My dream and long-term goal is for Dokkho to attract a new breed of micro-preneurs hoping to help the informal workers understand business dynamics, community and distribution networks as well as soft skills like marketing and communication said Sonia Bashir Kabir, the Founder and Chairperson of Dokkho.







