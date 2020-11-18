Video
Home Business

‘Economy doing well due to strong efforts of PM’

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin and ICMAB leaders attend at a discussion titled -

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin and ICMAB leaders attend at a discussion titled -

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin said Bangladesh was doing well amidst the pandemic as the Prime Minister took some strong initiative and efforts.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled -"Treatment of Various items of Cost in Light of the Covid-19" at the ICMAB Bhaban late on Monday.
Organised by the The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) the discussion was also attended by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President and ICMAB Past President of ICMAB A. K. M. Delwer Hussain as the special guest respectively, says a press release.
Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin said: "Honorable Prime Minister took some strong initiative and efforts, and that's why our economy is still doing well. Our production and export are going with nice flow and that's why giving everyone proper stimulus package was possible."
He said that he will take necessary steps to implement cost audit soon. Besides, he ensured funding for the vertical extension of ICMA building and research works.   
SAFA VP A. K. M. Delwer Hussain  drew attention of chief guest by discussing the importance of cost audit implementation for the development of national economy.
He said that, CMA professional need their proper share and right for working. He thanked the chief guest for always being there for this Institute and its development as a guardian.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond thanked all the honorable guest and participants, and emphasized particularly on ensuring Cost Audit Certification by a professional CMA firm or professional for every listed companies.
Cost and Management Accountants AUDIICOST Managing Partner Mohammad Shaheed, ICMAB Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid, ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam also spoke among others.


