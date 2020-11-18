Video
latest Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men secure bail       
Home Business

Airlines boosted by new vaccine hope but Asia markets struggle

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HONG KONG, Nov 17:  Asian airlines rallied Tuesday as hopes the world could begin to return to normal were boosted by news that another vaccine candidate appeared to be effective against the coronavirus.
However, broader markets struggled to build on Wall Street's rally, with investors moving out of tech firms and others that have benefited during the pandemic.
Surging infections across the US and Europe and concerns that Washington lawmakers are unlikely to pass any big stimulus package before the end of the year were also causing nervousness on trading floors.
The mood among dealers has been upbeat this month after Joe Biden's US election win paved the way for a little more certainty on the world stage and pharma giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced their virus vaccine had been 90 per cent effective.
The news fanned hopes the global economy could soon begin to get back on track.
On Monday that outlook was given another boost when Moderna said early results showed its candidate was 94.5 per cent effective.
The United States' top infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci hailed the announcement as "stunningly impressive" and "really a spectacular result".
All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new record highs.
However, Asia was unable to maintain the momentum from the previous day, with Tokyo flat and Shanghai, Seoul and Wellington in the red, while Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Jakarta rose.
"We might be transitioning from a defensive bull market to a more cyclically offensive one but more clarity is required in terms of when social mobility will normalise," said Chris Iggo at AXA Investment Managers.    -AFP


