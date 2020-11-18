Video
Home Business

GP for building coders community

Published : Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) calls for applications to building a coders community under the banner of Digital Ninja' Codemasters 2020.
This initiative will connect local developers and empower them to apply digital skills to develop solutions that matter most to the customers, says a press release.
As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh journey, GP is continuously collaborating to upskill and build capabilities to meet digitalization and new-normal customers' need.   
 Digital Ninja 'Codemasters,' hackathon will help GP identify competent coders and developers to achieve modernization and digitalization ambition.
Developers from Android Application Development, iOS Application Development, Backend Development, Quality Assurance, and Business Analyst will get an opportunity to develop solutions, win and get opportunity to become part of exciting projects.
The online webinar for Codemasters will be held on November 25, 2020, where the guest speakers can influence and inspire the participants about career landscape in this field in the country. Afterwards, Hackathon Part 1 will occur on December 5, 2020, and Hackathon Part 2 will transpire on December 11, 2020.
 "This effort will inspire local coders and developers enable us to develop solutions, create employment opportunity and also help us acquire future capabilities from the local market to contribute to realizing the vision of Digital Bangladesh," the press release GP Chief Human Resources Officer Syed Tanvir Husain as saying on the occasion.
GP will select one winner and one runner-up from each category where the winners will be rewarded with BDT 100,000 each, and the runner-up will receive BDT 50,000 each.  


« PreviousNext »

