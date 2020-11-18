Bargain hunting helps stocks rebound

Bargain hunting helped stocks to rebound on Tuesday driving up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) following brisk buying.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, moved up by 33.68 points or 0.69 per cent to 4,905, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 7.22 points to 1,704 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 3.98 points to 1,126 at the close of the trading.

Turnover, on the DSE was almost steady at Tk 7.91 billion, which was Tk 7.90 billion the previous day.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 347 issues traded, 149 closed higher, 127 ended lower and 71 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 153,126 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 383.08 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE also rose to Tk 3,959 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,954 billion in the previous session.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 4.50 million shares worth Tk 639 million changing hands, followed by Brac Bank, Beximco, Asia Insurance and Grameen One: Scheme Two Mutual Fund.

Miracle Industries was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while Renata was the worst loser, losing 11.13 per cent following its price adjustment after the record date.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 115 points to close at 14,046 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 69 points to close at 8,459.

Of the issues traded, 108 advanced, 101 declined and 47 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.01 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 226 million.







