Tipu urges Turkish businessmen to invest in special economic zones

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Monday said Turkish business men could make more investment in Bangladesh's ICT, RMG and the pharmaceuticals sectors seizing existing investment-friendly environment in the country.

The minister made the call when Turkish Ambassador to Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan met him at his secretariat office in the city.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is now a lucrative place for investment, the Commerce Minister said the country is now setting up100 special economic zones (SEZ) offering huge investment potentials. Turkish businesses could come up with investment in those zones in important sectors like ICT, RMG and pharmaceutical industries.

He said Bangladesh and Turkey are enjoying good relationship for long time and their bilateral relationship is increasing day by day. Tipu said Turkey is a big destination for Bangladesh's jute products. It imported jute goods worth $200 million from Bangladesh last year.

Citing some of the barriers towards expansion of bilateral trade like high duty on RMG export, the minister suggested that both the countries should come forward towards identifying the existing problems in bilateral trade and mitigate them.

He said Bangladesh is going to become a developing country soon from LDC status, the country is planning to sign Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with some countries to further expand trade.

The Joint Economic Commission (JEC) is already in place between the two countries and it could work further to utilize the hitherto unexploited potentials, opined the minister.

According to official data, Bangladesh's exports to Turkey in recent times totalled $453.46 million against the imports of $233.50 million. Turkish ambassador Turan said his country is interested to expand trade and investment with Bangladesh. He said Turkey is a big buyer of Bangladeshi jute products. It also imports Bangladeshi RMG items adding that it can also work to develop design of the RMG items.

The Turkish ambassador said there is also a big opportunity for Turkey to import Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products side by side supplying machineries.

Additional Commerce Secretary (FTA) Md Shahidul Islam was present, among others, on the occasion.







