Robi floats IPO to raise Tk 523.80 crore from stock market

Robi, is offering the country's largest IPO in the stock market and started receiving applications from ordinary investors on Tuesday through its fund manager.

Robi Axiata Limited, a multinational in Bangladesh's telecommunication sector aims at raising Tk 523.80 crore from the capital market through Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares to expand its capital base and market activities.

This is by far the largest IPO in the country's history of stock market. As a result, Robi will to all the companies with highest capital in the stock market.

Robi's share sale application and fundraising activities started from Tuesday morning (November 17). Interested candidates can apply till November 23. Grameenphone had offered the biggest IPO before Robi. In 2009. The operator raised Tk 486 crore from capital market that time.

Following the listing, Robi will be the highest paid-up capital company in the country. At present, the paid up capital of Grameenphone is Tk 4,714.14 crore. At the end of the IPO, Robi's paid-up capital will exceed Tk 5,237.93 crore.

National Bank is currently the second highest paid up company in the country's stock market having the paid up capital at 3,066.42 crore The third highest paid up capital company is Islami Bank. Its current paid up capital is Tk. 1,610 crore.

Earlier, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) -- the regulatory body over stock market approved Robi's IPO application on September 23 this year.

According to BSEC, Robi Axiata, the country's second-largest mobile phone operator is going to issue 52 crore 37 lakh 93 thousand 334 ordinary shares at a face value of Tk 10 per share.

Of this, 13 crore 60 lakh 50 thousand 934 shares will be issued among the officers and employees of the company.

By raising money from the capital market, Robi will spend it on network expansion and IPO costs. According to the draft prospectus, Robi with a paid-up capital of Tk 4,714.14 crore in 2019 has a turnover of Tk 7,481.17 crore. After all expenses its net profit was Tk 16 crore 90 lakh 89 thousand.







